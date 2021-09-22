Punjab govt to set up Guru Ravidass Chair in Jalandhar

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced setting up of Guru Ravidass Chair over 101 acres of land in Jalandhar to perpetuate the philosophy and teachings of the saint, during his maiden visit to the district after assuming office.

The chief minister, who paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan along with deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MLA and general secretary Pargat Singh, said the chair will be set up adjoining the Dera and will be managed by it. He said the government will ensure operation and maintenance of the chair for the coming 10 years.

Channi said he is fortunate to have got an opportunity to offer prayers at this sacred land, which has always been a source of inspiration for millions of followers of Guru Ravidass who had preached the lesson of egalitarian society to entire humanity.

The chief minister also said he will lay the foundation stone of a museum dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar at Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University in Kapurthala on Thursday. A management college in Dr Ambedkar’s name will also be set up in the state, he said, adding that the government will focus on imparting quality education to citizens instead of giving freebies.

CM visits Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s village

After Jalandhar, Channi accompanied Randhawa to pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his father Kishan Singh at their ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. He said that the life and sacrifice of these legendary martyrs are source of inspiration for all of us.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that Punjabis have played a leading role in the national freedom struggle.The entire nation will ever remain indebted to these national heroes for their contribution in making India an independent and sovereign nation, said the CM.