chandigarh news

Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers

According to the orders, Apneet Riyait has been posted as special secretary, co-ordination, against a vacant post, whereas Amandeep Bansal, additional secretary, home affairs and justice, has been transferred as additional secretary, personnel, against the vacant post
The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

According to the orders, Apneet Riyait has been posted as special secretary, co-ordination, against a vacant post, whereas Amandeep Bansal, additional secretary, home affairs and justice, has been transferred as additional secretary, personnel, against the vacant post. He will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving Kamal Kumar, a PCS officer, of the additional charge.

Jagjit Singh, a PCS officer, has been posted as joint secretary, general administration department, against a vacant post, the orders said.

Three PPS officers appointed SSPs

The Punjab government also appointed three new senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in the state. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said that Arun Saini has been appointed as SSP, Pathankot, whereas Swarandeep Singh has been appointed as SSP, Amritsar Rural, and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu as SSP, Kapurthala. All the newly appointed SSPs are PPS officers.

