Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Govt withdraws security of AAP MLA Raman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 14, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that he was unaware of the reason behind the decision

The Punjab government has withdrawn the security cover of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora, who represents the Jalandhar central constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora (HT File)

Arora confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that he was unaware of the reason behind the decision. “The government should answer why my security has been withdrawn. I don’t have a single security personnel with me at the moment,” he said.

The move came to light on Monday night when Arora’s security head was directed to report back to his commandant along with other personnel.

While no official reason has been cited, party sources indicated that the leadership was displeased with Arora’s presence at an RSS and BJP-organised event in March in Jalandhar, held to mark the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Repeated attempts to reach AAP state president Aman Arora remained unsuccessful. Party spokesperson Harchand Singh Barsat said he had no knowledge of the matter.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
