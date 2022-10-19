Punjab grants conditional approval to cattle fairs, interstate movement

The group of ministers (GoM) monitoring the ongoing relief work to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Punjab on Tuesday gave conditional approval to interstate cattle movement and holding cattle fairs in the state.

The GoM comprising cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Laljit Singh Bhullar, which held a review meeting here, was told by the animal husbandry department that no fresh cases of lumpy skin disease were reported in the state in the near past, and ban on cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement could be revoked following few measures.

It gave approval to hold cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement on the condition that the cattle involved in such activities should be vaccinated and traders or farmers should carry the vaccination certificate ith them.

The department was asked to issue fresh guidelines and depute veterinary doctors at cattle fairs. Ban was revoked on all the semen production stations, except cattle semen unit of Nabha semen station, where sample tested positive for the disease.

