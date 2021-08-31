Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab grenade attack averted, villager held in Tarn Taran

Motorcyclist intercepted amid stepped-up vigil in border district on Janmashtami, search reveals two hand-grenades
By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Punjab Police recovered two such hand-grenades from a border village resident in Tarn Taran district on Monday night. (Representational photo/HT file)

Punjab Police recovered two hand-grenades from a man while patrolling Kakka Kandiala village, 4 km from Tarn Taran, on Janmashtami night.

The accused, Saroop Singh of Johal Dhai Wala village in Goindwal Sahib sub division, was arrested by a team led by Tarn Taran city station house officer (SHO) Jaswant Singh while patrolling Kakka Kandiala around 11pm on Monday.

The team intercepted Saroop Singh, who was riding a motorcycle, near the village and searched him on suspicion, leading to the recovery of the two hand-grenades, a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and a driving licence.

“On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we had increased vigil that led to the arrest,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Deputy superintendent of police (city) Sucha Singh Bal confirmed the developments and said investigation is on into the links of the accused.

The recovery comes three weeks after a tiffin bomb, five hand-grenades and 100 pistol cartridges were recovered near a drain at Daleke village in Lopoke sub division of neighbouring Amritsar district.

The ammunition was allegedly dropped by a drone from across the border.

