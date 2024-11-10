Punjab: Gunshots fired; bride injured during wedding ceremony

A 23-year-old bride sustained a forehead injury after being shot during her farewell ceremony following her wedding in a village near Ferozepur on Sunday. Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said that the exact cause of the gunshot is still under investigation. (HT File)

According to reports, Baljinder Kaur had just been married in the village of Khai Pheme Ki. During the farewell, someone fired a gunshot, which grazed her forehead. She was rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur where her condition is said to be critical and later transferred to a hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

Baljinder Kaur, the daughter of Baj Singh of Hasham Toot village, was scheduled to tie the knot with one Gurpreet Singh of Sarhali kalan in Tarn Taran district at the marriage palace near Khai Pheme ki village.

Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said that the exact cause of the gunshot is still under investigation. He noted that preliminary information suggests the shot may have been fired as part of a celebratory custom involving gunfire. Authorities are reviewing video footage from the wedding to determine the circumstances.