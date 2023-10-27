Punjab guv asks CM to act against AAP MLA’s firm over environmental violations

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit has asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take “strict action” against AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s real estate company whose two projects are in violation of environmental norms.

Super Mega Mixed Use Integrated Industrial Park is located in Mohali’s Sectors 82-83 and Sector 66-A, and Galaxy Heights (in picture), a residential project in Sector 66-A. (HT)

In his latest missive to Mann, sent on Thursday, Purohit communicated to him about the violation of environment-related regulations by two projects of the MLA’s firm Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) — Super Mega Mixed Use Integrated Industrial Park in Sectors 82-83 and Sector 66-A, and Galaxy Heights, a residential project in Sector 66-A.

The governor’s letter to the CM follows a clarification received from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) regarding wild life clearance for the projects.

As per the ministry, the project site is located at a distance of 13.06 km from the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandigarh and 8.4 km from the boundary of the City Bird Sanctuary.

In 2017, Chandigarh had declared an area varying from 2 km to 2.75 km from the sanctuary boundary that falls within UT as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), which was notified by the environment ministry the same year.

In its communication to the governor’s office, the ministry observed that as per the orders of the Supreme Court, dated December 4, 2006, and guidelines issued by the ministry, any activities or projects requiring Environmental Clearance (EC) and falling within the finally notified ESZ or within 10 km of the default ESZ (where the ESZ has not been finally notified) shall necessitate recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life.

However, JLPL initiated construction of “Super Mega Mixed Use Integrated Industrial Park” without obtaining the necessary approval from the standing committee.

“The project is in violation of these regulations from December 16, 2015 (the date of the grant of EC) until January 10, 2017, when the boundary of the ESZ was officially notified. As a result, cognizance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the ministry said.

Purohit has advised Mann that civic authorities, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of Punjab may be asked to take strict action against the violators who are involved in illegal construction, according to a press statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

When contacted, JLPL owner and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh said, “I have not received any letter from the ministry. Once we receive it, we will file a reply accordingly.”

The ministry’s clarification is also marked to chief wild life warden, Chandigarh; principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wild life, Punjab; SEIAA, Punjab; department of environment and climate change, Punjab; and deputy director general of forests (C), Regional Office, ministry of environment, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh.

State govt had sought clarification from green ministry

Notably, Purohit had first taken up the matter with Mann on June 2, 2023. Referring to a decision taken by the State Board for Wildlife, Chandigarh, on May 19, 2017, the governor wrote to the chief minister that PPCB, civic authorities and SEIAA may be advised to take action in the matter for violation of norms.

The CM, in a reply to the governor on August 16, 2023, informed him that the SEIAA had written to MoEFCC on July 24, 2017, and sought clarification.

“SEIAA has written a reminder on August 4, 2023, for seeking clarification as to whether cognizance is required to be taken under EIA Notification, 2006, for violating the Environment Clearance conditions regarding start of construction without taking prior wild life clearance,” Mann wrote back, assuring the governor that as and when clarification is received from the ministry, suitable action will be taken accordingly.

The governor’s latest letter comes less than a week after the Punjab assembly was adjourned sine die on October 20 on the first day of a two-day budget session, after Mann informed the House that his government will move the Supreme Court against the governor for not giving assent to three money Bills, while terming the session illegal.

Box: Twin projects spread over 290 acres

As per the realty group’s website, it is the first private entity to receive approvals for a Super Mega Mixed Use Integrated Industrial Park in Mohali, spanning over 285.31 acres in Sectors 66-A, 82, and 83.

As of Galaxy Heights, it features two and three BHK luxury apartments in six residential towers sprawling over 4.12 acres in Sector 66-A.

The richest MLA in Punjab with assets worth ₹1,000 crore, Kulwant Singh, 60, joined AAP in December 2021 and soon after managed to get a ticket from Mohali and won a seat in the Punjab assembly.

In 2015, he had managed to become the first mayor of the Mohali municipal corporation House, with the support of Congress. Later, in 2017, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was expelled from SAD in January 2021 for “anti-party activities” after he decided to contest the 2021 civic polls independently, where he lost.

His company JLPL has an annual turnover of ₹1,200 crore, with projects spread across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

