Punjab guv summons budget session starting from March 1
, ChandigarhPress Trust of India
Feb 25, 2024 08:58 AM IST
The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave a nod for convening the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 till 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.
The Punjab governor has summoned the budget session commencing from March 1, said an official spokesperson on Saturday.
