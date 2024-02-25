 Punjab guv summons budget session starting from March 1 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab guv summons budget session starting from March 1

Punjab guv summons budget session starting from March 1

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave a nod for convening the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 till 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.

The Punjab governor has summoned the budget session commencing from March 1, said an official spokesperson on Saturday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (File)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (File)

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave a nod for convening the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 till 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.

