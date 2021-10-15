Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana celebrate Dussehra, burn Ravana effigies amid tight security
Punjab, Haryana celebrate Dussehra, burn Ravana effigies amid tight security

  • Effigies of Ravana were set on fire and festivities passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different parts of the two states.
Effigy of Ravana in flames during Dussehra celebration, at Civil Lines, in Ludhiana on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

Huge effigies of demon king Ravana went up in flames as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh joined the nation on Friday in celebrating Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire and crackers burst at different places in the two states.

However, in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, crackers were not used in the effigies and sound effect of crackers was used digitally.

Festivities passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different parts of Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

Celebrations at various places in the two states, including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula, were held.

Last year, Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana had remained subdued with no big functions being held in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Close Story
Friday, October 15, 2021
