Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to take call on RITES report on March 16

The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will meet on Thursday to a take a call on the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) report prepared by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) for the tricity.

The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will meet on Thursday to a take a call on the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) report prepared by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) for the tricity. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretaries of both Haryana and Punjab have also been invited for the meeting.

In its report, that was submitted on February 24, RITES has proposed metro as the best mass rapid transport system to tackle tricity’s growing traffic congestion. It has suggested a 39-km metro network, spread across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The proposed metro network comprises two corridors to be implemented in two phases.

The mobility plan readied by RITES has been divided into short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals, with focus on improving parking management, junctions, pedestrian infrastructure, road infrastructure, local bus system, intermodal interchanges and integrated freight complexes.

After the consensus of respective governments, the proposal will be forwarded to the Union urban development ministry for approval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}