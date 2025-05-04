Punjab, Haryana dig in as water row intensifies

The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana escalated on Saturday as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann refused to release additional water to the neighbouring state and officials boycotted a crucial Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) meeting. The Saturday meeting, chaired by BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi, was attended by representatives from Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh to discuss modalities for releasing extra water to Haryana (HT File)

Even as Punjab officials boycotted the BBMB meeting, state police continued to control the Bhakra headworks at Nangal, prompting the board to demand their removal and restoration of dam control.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini responded sharply to the developments following an all-party meeting in his state, calling Punjab’s actions “unconstitutional, inhuman” and an attack on the federal structure, while vowing to pursue all constitutional and legal options to protect his state’s interests.

Speaking in Hoshiarpur, Mann said Punjab would not tolerate any bullying nor release excess water to other states. “The truth is that without our permission, no one can take away Punjab’s water. Punjab never wanted a conflict with its neighbouring states over water issue but it has been dragged into it,” he said, challenging the Centre’s decision to transfer Punjab officers from the BBMB. “Do whatever you can,” he added.

Mann was referring to a XEN-rank official of Punjab, who was serving as director (water regulation), being replaced by BBMB on Thursday after he allegedly objected to board’s directive asking Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The official, Akashdeep Singh, was reassigned as director (safety), BBMB, Nangal.

The Saturday meeting, chaired by BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi, was attended by representatives from Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh to discuss modalities for releasing extra water to Haryana. However, Punjab officials stayed away after the state water resources department sent a letter questioning the meeting’s legality.

The letter, signed by principal secretary (water resources) Krishan Kumar, argued that BBMB regulations require seven days’ notice for special meetings, which wasn’t provided for the April 28 and April 30 meetings. “The decisions taken in both meetings are therefore not in accordance with the law,” it stated, requesting the May 3 meeting be adjourned. Punjab also cited preparations for a Vidhan Sabha session on May 5, where the government is expected to pass a resolution against the BBMB for “hampering state’s interest”. At Saturday’s meeting, it was decided that the BBMB chairman would write to Punjab’s chief secretary, demanding removal of state police from the Bhakra headworks at Nangal and restoration of dam control to the board. A resolution was also passed ensuring any water shortfall experienced by Punjab during the depletion period would be dealt with on priority.

Haryana convened an all-party meeting where a resolution was passed demanding Punjab allocate 8,500 cusecs of water unconditionally. “We will not sit quietly,” Saini warned.

The current crisis follows a high-level meeting chaired by Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Friday, which advised implementing the BBMB’s to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dams to Haryana for eight days. The board also agreed to provide excess water to Punjab during the filling period.

Mann suggested the Centre compensate Punjab with water from Pong dam, which could then be supplied to Haryana through the Bhakra canal. He noted that Haryana hadn’t responded to his letters warning about excessive water usage.. Punjab claims Haryana has already used 103 per cent of its allocated water by March, while Haryana opposition leaders allege Punjab has capped supply at 4,000 cusecs.

(With inputs from Harpreet Kaur in Hoshiarpur)