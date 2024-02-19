Punjab & Haryana HC seeks details of cops deployed at senior officers, politicians’ residences

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of cops deployed at the residences of senior officers and politicians in both states. The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of cops deployed at the residences of senior officers and politicians in both states. (Shutterstock)

The details were sought by the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri during the resumed hearing of a 2019 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Nikhil Saraf, seeking optimum deployment of material and human resources for better policing.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Both the affidavits are bereft of any details regarding the number of police personnel deployed qua these two categories of persons. Let both states file affidavits as to how many constables are deployed at the residences of the said persons. The affidavits will contain details of the police personnel deployed with retired highly placed police officers also,” the bench observed, seeking details by April 2.

The petitioner had raised the issue regarding placement of constables at the residences of senior officials and politicians. The much-required manpower should be released for policing and the force deployed with such persons be re-assessed, it had demanded.

Earlier, in the affidavits filed by Punjab government’s home department, it was stated that the placement of constables at the residences of the senior officials and politicians is continuously reviewed by the additional director general of police (security). The security provided to other people as per threat perception and security policy of the state is also being reviewed from time-to-time, on threat perceptions and their areas of past service, and maximum manpower is deployed for law-and-order, it was submitted.

The Haryana police affidavit mentioned that placement of constables at the residences of senior officials and politicians is made as per the norms dated January 27, 2006, issued by the additional director general of police (CID), Haryana, and security is provided on threat basis and threat perception reports from the concerned units.