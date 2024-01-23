close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana in grip of severe cold, Karnal records low of 2.8°C

Punjab, Haryana in grip of severe cold, Karnal records low of 2.8°C

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 23, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Maximum temperatures have dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold conditions

The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places on Tuesday.

Students participating in the rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Bathinda on a cold Tuesday morning. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Students participating in the rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Bathinda on a cold Tuesday morning. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Karnal, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the meteorological department said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Delhi weather: 28 trains, several flights delayed due to fog, IMD issues yellow alert

Among other places in the state, Fatehabad reeled at a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Ambala registered a minimum of 4.6 degrees and Bhiwani 4.8 degrees.

Sirsa recorded a night temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Hisar and Narnaul each recorded lows of 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. Three flights departing from Chandigarh to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were cancelled on Tuesday morning due to poor visibility.

According to the MeT office, Patiala was the coldest place in Punjab with a night temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda shivered at 4.2 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Faridkot was at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana registered respective minimum temperatures of 6.7 degrees Celsius and 6.3 degrees.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On