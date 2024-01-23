Delhi weather: 28 trains, several flights delayed due to fog, IMD issues yellow alert

The residents of Delhi on Tuesday once again woke to bone-chilling cold and fog that also hit flight and rail operations, leaving thousands of passengers waiting for hours at the airport and railway stations. A Metro train runs in a cold and dense foggy morning amid rising air pollution levels in the Anand Vihar area of New Delhi.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital for Tuesday while expecting a dense layer of fog engulfing the region.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The foggy conditions also reduced the visibility in the region, which resulted in the delay and cancellation of flight operations from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Several passengers were left stranded at NCT's railway stations as 28 Delhi-bound trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were running late due to dense fog and coldwave conditions.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would hover around 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum would be 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius as against 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous day, the weather agency said.

The IMD has forecasted dense fog over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till January 26 morning. The IMD added that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "severe" category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 403 in Anand Vihar area as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 am.

Last week, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department.

(With inputs from agencies)