Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold amid fog

Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold amid fog

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Rupnagar coldest place in Punjab at 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar in Haryana recorded low of 4.8 degrees Celsius

A devotee braving the chill to take a dip at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
ByPress Trust of India

Haryana and Punjab reeled under intense cold with several areas recording the minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Also read: Himachal gears up for New Year revellers, restaurants open 24x7

Fog enveloped many parts of both the states, reducing visibility in the morning.

Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Rupnagar in Punjab recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4 degrees, Patiala 8.1, Bathinda 6 and Mohali 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP