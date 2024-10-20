Punjab: Health dept revokes special exemption for women medics from night shifts

The Punjab health department has withdrawn a 23-year-old rule which exempted medics, including doctors and staff nurses, with children under 18 months from night shifts. The rule, in place since 2001, applied to women with less than 18 months old child. (HT File)

The rule has been in force since 2001. In a letter issued to all the civil surgeons on Friday, Punjab director health Dr Hitender Kaur stated that the exemption stands withdrawn with immediate effect. HT has a copy of the order.

Despite repeated attempts, the director health couldn’t be contacted for comments, however, a senior health department official, who didn’t wish to be named, said the rationale behind the move was to address the staff crunch.

“There is an acute shortage of staff nurses, and majority of them are females. In some health blocks, it is very difficult to run 24x7 emergency services. There is a shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas also,” said the official privy to the development.

As per the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), 59% posts of medical officers and 57% posts of specialist doctors are vacant in the state.

The order has not gone down well with medicos who have termed it ‘regressive and inhuman’.

“This decision was taken more than two decades ago, and instead of increasing the child’s age limit for exemption the rule has been revoked,” said a woman doctor, who is the mother of a 12-month-old child, pleading anonymity.

PCMSA also criticised the order and urged the department to reconsider. Dr Nidhi Ahluwalia, member, PCMSA, said this will make it difficult for health professionals to take care of their kids.

“Nowadays, the majority of people are living in nuclear families. This decision will make it difficult for working health professionals to raise their kids. I think the government should revisit their decision,” she said, adding that the staff shortage can be addressed by hiring.