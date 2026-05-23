Chandigarh, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has directed the government hospitals to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units with active cooling measures, including ice packs and cold IV fluids, and essential medical supplies. Punjab Health Minister orders dedicated heat stroke management units in public hospitals

Singh said that his department has already taken proactive steps to prepare facilities and the workforce to prevent, mitigate, and manage the impacts of extreme heat.

The minister highlighted that extreme heat exposure significantly raises the risk of heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, while exacerbating existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

"To ensure the safety of our citizens, all civil surgeons have been directed to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units across all district hospitals, sub-division hospitals, and community health centres," Singh said.

He emphasised that these wards are clearly marked and equipped with active cooling measures, including ice packs and cold IV fluids.

Essential medical supplies, such as ORS and emergency drugs, are well-stocked at every public health facility, he said in a statement.

The minister further noted that ambulance preparedness has been strengthened to provide pre-hospital cooling during transit.

The state is utilising the IHIP portal for real-time monitoring of heat-related illness cases, and district task force meetings are being conducted to coordinate heat action plans with departments like education, labour and transport.

"While our medical teams are well-trained and ready, I urge the public, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly and children, to remain vigilant and follow the department's safety guidelines," Singh added.

The department also issued an advisory asking people to drink water every 20-30 minutes, use umbrellas, hats, or towels to cover heads, and schedule outdoor work during morning or evening hours.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.