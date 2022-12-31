Punjab: Health panel suspends survey at Zira citing ‘misbehaviour’

The Punjab health department committee probing allegations of pollution against the liquor factory in Zira on Friday suspended its survey citing ‘misbehaviour’ with its members by villagers.

Later in the evening, members of the Sanjha Morcha, Zira, again announced to boycott probe committees, accusing them and the Punjab government of being biased.

The health experts’ panel, one of the four teams formed by the Punjab government to examine the charges of alleged pollution by Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira in Ferozepur, also flagged non-cooperation by the protesters.

“The team comprising three experts from Chandigarh and one from Bathinda examining health issues in the area near Malbros factory in collaboration with local health teams got the survey of the area done for the suspected cancer cases in 44 villages. The representatives of the protesters had on Thursday asked to organise medical camps in 18 villages. However, none of them came forward for arrangement of these medical camps and later withdrew the support. Also, few persons misbehaved with staff of the medical team at Ratol Rohi village,” said Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, assistant director, department of health and family welfare, in a communique to Ferozepur civil surgeon, copy of which was also marked to secretary, health, besides Ferozepur deputy commissioner and additional DC.

“The health committee has decided that the activity of the medical camps be suspended as of now as the exercise is useful if the unions also participate. It was also decided that the resources should not be wasted and camps should be made operational only if the unions cooperate with the health teams. It was also decided that the data of survey done by accredited social health activists and multi-purpose health workers for suspected cancer cases will be analysed and a report will be submitted to the government by January 10, 2023,” the letter read.

Additional DC Sagar Setia said, “Our animal husbandry teams, along with representatives of Sanjha Morcha, collected 22 samples. Three labs -- each in Patiala, New Delhi and Lucknow -- have been identified and soon, their representatives will collect samples from the vicinity of liquor factory. Sampling of the soil will be done on Saturday,” he added.

Sanjha Morcha, Zira, meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said, “Sanjha Morcha feels that the intentions of your government and probe committees are allegedly biased and bent upon to give benefits to factory owner. Moreover, your government has not cancelled the police cases registered against farmers, neither initiated any action against factory owners for allegedly eliminating proofs of pollution from the area, nor registered a murder case against liquor factory owner. We boycott the probe by the committees or any such investigation.”

Sanjha Morcha member Sandeep Singh confirmed the boycott announced by them.

Meanwhile, number of agitators increased in front of liquor factory with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajowal joining the protest along with his supporters.

