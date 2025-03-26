Punjab: High-voltage power lines pose safety hazard in residential areas, says AAP MLA

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Tuesday drew the attention of the state government towards the problems being faced by people due to high-voltage wires passing through residential areas. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Tuesday drew the attention of the state government towards the problems being faced by people due to high-voltage wires passing through residential areas.

Singh raised the issue through a calling attention motion on day three of the budget session, specifically mention 132 KV high-voltage wires passing through their areas of Musalfabad, Tungbala, Indira Colony, Rishi Vihar, Nagina Avenue, Professor Colony, Akash Avenue, Suraj Avenue and Chand Avenue in Amritsar.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO replied that instructions were being issued from time to time to resolve the problems pertaining to high-voltage wires in residential areas.

Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke also drew attention towards the loss of life and property occurring daily due to high-voltage wires passing over the houses in the villages of the state.

Giving information in this regard, the minister said that 132 KV Power Colony Civil Line and 132 KV Power Colony - Verka high voltage transmission lines of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited passes through Musalfabad, Tungbala, Indira Colony, Rishi Vihar, Nagina Avenue, Professor Colony, Akash Avenue, Suraj Avenue, Chand Avenue area, where people have illegally constructed buildings near or below these two 132 KV lines.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited/Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited does not lay power lines in residential areas, he said, adding that construction under power lines is prohibited unless all safety rules are followed.

He said that despite this, some residents violate safety rules and carry out illegal constructions. In cases where potential hazards are identified, proper safety measures are being implemented, and notices are being issued to illegal builders who violate safety rules.

He said the PSTCL has issued public interest notice through newspapers from time to time to the people living in the areas, where illegal constructions have been constructed below these high-voltage lines, appealing them to immediately remove the illegal structures built near and below these wires. As per Regulation 65 of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) (Measures relating to Safety and Electricity Supply) 2023 and Regulation 11.1 to 11.5 of Supply Code-2014 approved by Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, shifting or removal of high-voltage lines is done at the request of consumers/applicants and the actual cost has to be deposited by the applicant to Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited. Hence, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited cannot shift these lines at its own cost, he added.