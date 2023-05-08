Punjab home deptt seek report on dismissed inspector’s transfer

In a communication sent to director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the state home department on Monday sought details of the officer who transferred dismissed police inspector Inderjit Singh to Tarn Taran district in May 2013. The communication sent by a special secretary rank officer, asked the DGP office to reply within two days. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The communication sent by a special secretary rank officer, asked the DGP office to reply within two days.

One Surinder Mittal, a resident of Phagwara, has made revelations related to posting and transfer of the dismissed inspector ten years ago.

Three reports have been submitted from the time to time in the Punjab and Haryana high court by Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

The three investigation reports made public recently shows the role of dismissed inspector’s racket of fleecing his department and the public. The communication which was sent with the approval of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, adds that out of turn promotion was granted to Inderjit Singh and he was let off in departmental proceedings despite serious charges, besides being posted as CIA despite availability of regular inspectors.

“All these aspects and role of senor officers be enquired into and strict action as per law be taken,” said the communique, referring to FIR number 1 registered in June 2017 related to drugs smuggling, against the inspector. Last month, home department asked the state police chief to get conducted a probe by senior IPS officer within a month, saying that dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh couldn’t have run extortion, drug trafficking network alone.

Inderjit allegedly enjoyed the patronisation of senior police officers and operated with the help of drug smugglers and a Border Security Force constable to get drugs from Pakistan and show some portions as recovery and remaining were planted on innocent persons.