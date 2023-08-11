Home Guards volunteer, friend attacked by six in Mohali

A Punjab Home Guards volunteer and his friend were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six men, who fired shots in the air, in Sector 68 on Wednesday evening. As per information, the victims, after visiting a gym, were standing at an eatery near City Park in Sector 68, Mohali. Suddenly, six men turned up there and accused Kamaljeet of stealing their scooter keys. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims have been identified as Karamjeet Singh and his friend Arjan Singh. Karamjeet, a native of Bathinda, currently lives in Sector 45.

As per information, the duo, after visiting a gym, were standing at an eatery near City Park in Sector 68. Suddenly, six men turned up there and accused Kamaljeet of stealing their scooter keys. Before Kamaljeet could react, the accused attacked him and his friend with sharp-edged weapons.

Three of the attackers restrained him, and stabbed him multiple times. One of the attackers used a knife to slash his face, causing bleeding from his throat and head, he alleged.

When his friends Arjan Singh and Jagseer Singh rushed to his rescue, one of the assailants stabbed Arjan in the abdomen. Another attacker then pulled out a pistol, pointed it at his neck and fired three gunshots in the air.

As people gathered at the scene, all assailants fled on their motorcycles and scooters. Jagseer took Karamjeet and Arjan to a private hospital, and alerted the police.

Police said Karamjeet sustained three stab wounds, requiring 20 stitches on the head and 10 on the neck and face.

SI Kersar Singh, investigating officer of the case, said they were scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and nab the accused.

A case under Sections 307, 326, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the six unidentified accused at the Phase 8 police station on Thursday.