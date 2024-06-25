 Punjab: Hoshiarpur ex-MP Kamal Chaudhry passes away after prolonged illness in Delhi - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Hoshiarpur ex-MP Kamal Chaudhry passes away after prolonged illness in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Chaudhry represented Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency in 1984, 1989, 1992 and 1998; cremation in Delhi this evening

Former Hoshiarpur member of Parliament Kamal Chaudhry passed away after a prolonged illness at his Delhi residence on Tuesday.

Former Hoshiarpur member of Parliament Kamal Chaudhry passed away after a prolonged illness at his Delhi residence on Tuesday. (HT file photo)
He was 76. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He represented Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency four times, in 1984, 1989, 1992 and 1998, the earlier three on the Congress ticket and the last on the BJP ticket.

He was a fighter pilot and a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force before joining politics.

His father, socialist leader Chaudhry Balbir Singh, had also represented Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency.

The cremation will take place at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi at 4pm on Tuesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Hoshiarpur ex-MP Kamal Chaudhry passes away after prolonged illness in Delhi
