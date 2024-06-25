Punjab: Hoshiarpur ex-MP Kamal Chaudhry passes away after prolonged illness in Delhi

Former Hoshiarpur member of Parliament Kamal Chaudhry passed away after a prolonged illness at his Delhi residence on Tuesday. Former Hoshiarpur member of Parliament Kamal Chaudhry passed away after a prolonged illness at his Delhi residence on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

He was 76. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He represented Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency four times, in 1984, 1989, 1992 and 1998, the earlier three on the Congress ticket and the last on the BJP ticket.

He was a fighter pilot and a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force before joining politics.

His father, socialist leader Chaudhry Balbir Singh, had also represented Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency.

The cremation will take place at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi at 4pm on Tuesday.