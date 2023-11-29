Punjab: House passes 2 money bills unanimously

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 08:36 AM IST

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously passes two money bills - Punjab GST (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed two money bills -- Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which were presented in the House by state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Both bills were passed after the prior approval of the governor.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the first day of Vidhan Sabha session at Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
