Punjab: House passes 2 money bills unanimously

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed two money bills -- Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which were presented in the House by state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Both bills were passed after the prior approval of the governor.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the first day of Vidhan Sabha session at Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

