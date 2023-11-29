Punjab: House passes 2 money bills unanimously
Nov 29, 2023 08:36 AM IST
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed two money bills -- Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which were presented in the House by state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Both bills were passed after the prior approval of the governor.