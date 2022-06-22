Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab IAS officer arrested for graft booked under Arms Act
chandigarh news

Punjab IAS officer arrested for graft booked under Arms Act

A day after the Punjab VB arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli in a bribery case, he was booked under the Arms Act upon recovery of 73 live cartridges from his official residence in Chandigarh
IAS officer Sanjay Popli and his aide Sandeep Wats have been sent to four-day police custody.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

A day after the Punjab Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VB) arrested Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a bribery case, he was on Tuesday booked under the Arms Act upon recovery of 73 live cartridges from his official residence in Chandigarh.

According to sources, when VB officials raided Popli’s house on Tuesday, they found 41 cartridges of 7.65 mm, two of 32 bore and 30 of .22 rifle. A case has been registered against him at the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Popli, who was presently posted as the director, pensions, and the alleged conduit, Sandeep Wats, were produced in the district court, Mohali, on Tuesday, which sent them to four-day police remand.

According to the VB, the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a Karnal-based government contractor, Sanjay Kumar, against Popli and Wats, accusing them of demanding a 1% kickback for clearance of bills for tenders allotted for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. Popli was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while Wats was posted as the assistant secretary in the board at the time of the incident in January this year.

RELATED STORIES

The VB officials told the district court that they have started scrutinising all tenders and payments of the board when Popli was heading it and is also investigating two other complaints against him.

45 officials held for graft: Punjab govt

The Punjab government on Tuesday claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has in a short span arrested 45 government servants for corruption.

In a statement, the state government claimed that on the basis of complaints lodged through the anti-corruption helpline, the Punjab Police have registered 28 FIRs against corrupt officers/officials and other offenders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP