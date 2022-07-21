Punjab industry decries frequent farm protests as Trident suspends operations

With one of the state’s leading textile giant — Trident Group — suspending operations at its main unit in Barnala owing to a farmers’ protest, industrialists in Punjab have expressed concern over the present state of affairs that could force them to look for a stable environment elsewhere. Only recently, the Mattewara industrial park project in Ludhiana was scrapped after widespread protests.

Various industry associations on Thursday shared how they are already suffering for the past many years owing to varied reasons, including demonetisation, unscheduled power cuts, lockdown during the pandemic, rail blockade during farmers’ agitation and slowdown in market. They said it is high time the government takes proactive measures to save the industry from leaving the state.

Amit Thapar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, said Trident Group had recently announced ₹2,000 crore investment in the state and what is happening is unfortunate. “The industry uses only 0.7% of state’s groundwater, urban and rural areas use 3% while agriculture uses 93.5%. Water charges are being notified soon in industry and these funds would be used to conserve water. Effectively 0.7% water consumers will actually bear funding of water conservation and recharging. Investment plans will certainly take a hit.” Thapar said the issue of water conservation is serious and crop diversification can play an important role.

In a press statement, All Industry Trade Forum (AITF) strongly opposed the agitation of farmers against the Trident, land acquisition and on water pollution issues. “Such agitations will not only close the doors for new investments but will also force the existing industries to expand in other states. The textile industry is already investing in Madhya Pradesh and other states due to various underlying reasons. We request the state government to stop such agitations that are ruining the economy and investment friendly image of Punjab,” said Badish Jindal, president, AITF.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said there is a huge problem of unemployment in the state, leading to migration. “Industry provides employment to thousands of youths and also contributes to the economy, but the current situation in Punjab is disappointing as we are only suffering for the last decade. There are new Focal Points coming up in Meerut and we are getting a lot of signals from other states to come and set up units there. Such instances of large groups shutting down operations, even though temporarily, send a wave of panic and insecurity among small and medium scale units,” he said.

Trident Group on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of operations following a call given by BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) for a five-day stir outside its Barnala unit and other parts of the state. There are around 10,000 employees at the textile unit in Dhaula, Barnala, including around 4,000 women.