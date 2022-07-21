Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers’ body under the ‘save water’ campaign.
The development has left the state’s industry and potential investors concerned. The halting of operations at Trident, which has an annual turnover of ₹6,800 crore, will result in a huge loss to the state exchequer as well.
In an official communication, the Trident Group also informed the Mumbai Stock Exchange that operations at their plant in Dhaula, Barnala, have been suspended until further notice.
“As a precautionary measure and to avoid any confrontation/untoward incidents and to ensure the safety and security of our workforce as well as protection of our assets, the management of the company has decided to temporarily close/lock down/suspend its operations from intervening night of July 20/21,” the communique to Mumbai Stock Exchange read.
Over 5,000 farmers, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), will launch ‘Punjab Morcha’, in various districts of the state on Thursday. The farmers’ body is also being supported by ‘Kisan Mazdur Sangharsh Committee’.
Besides Trident, farmers will also be protesting at Ludhiana’s Buddah Nullah where untreated industrial effluents from 228 dyeing units is dumped, thus polluting the Sutlej too.
The five-day protest also includes a major protest at Daudhar village in Moga where Punjab’ first ‘central water treatment plant’ has been set up with assistance of World Bank to supply clean drinking water to 85 villages of the district. According to Chamkaur Singh, president, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) in Barnala, the government should take steps to recharge rainwater and such projects will only trouble the common man, deplete groundwater and add to the tax burden on farmers. Similar protests are planned across Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
