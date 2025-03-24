Punjab: Inmates ‘threaten’ Sangrur jail staff, booked

Three inmates of the Sangrur jail reportedly issued threats to jail staff, resulting in registration of an FIR on Sunday, officials said. The incident is said to have taken place when the inmates were being taken for a routine evening lockdown. The incident is said to have taken place when the inmates were being taken for a routine evening lockdown.

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh alias Bittu Gujjar, Varinder Singh alias Boli and Krishan Kumar alias Cheecha. Manjit and Varinder are serving jail terms for murder while Krishan has been incarcerated for murder bid. Reports indicate that one of them was recently transferred from the Ropar jail.

Jail superintendent Navinder Singh said the inmates refused to comply with the standard lockdown process. When staff members tried to enforce it, the accused turned aggressive, clashed with and threatened to record and circulate videos of jail staffers, he said.

When asked if the inmates had mobile phones to record videos and what activity they were threatening to record, the jail superintendent said it would be investigated. The Sangrur police have registered an FIR and an investigation is being carried out, he added. Sections 221, 223, and 224 of the BNS have been slapped.