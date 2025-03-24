Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Inmates ‘threaten’ Sangrur jail staff, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Mar 24, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh alias Bittu Gujjar, Varinder Singh alias Boli and Krishan Kumar alias Cheecha. Manjit and Varinder are serving jail terms for murder while Krishan has been incarcerated for murder bid.

Three inmates of the Sangrur jail reportedly issued threats to jail staff, resulting in registration of an FIR on Sunday, officials said. The incident is said to have taken place when the inmates were being taken for a routine evening lockdown.

The incident is said to have taken place when the inmates were being taken for a routine evening lockdown.
The incident is said to have taken place when the inmates were being taken for a routine evening lockdown.

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh alias Bittu Gujjar, Varinder Singh alias Boli and Krishan Kumar alias Cheecha. Manjit and Varinder are serving jail terms for murder while Krishan has been incarcerated for murder bid. Reports indicate that one of them was recently transferred from the Ropar jail.

Jail superintendent Navinder Singh said the inmates refused to comply with the standard lockdown process. When staff members tried to enforce it, the accused turned aggressive, clashed with and threatened to record and circulate videos of jail staffers, he said.

When asked if the inmates had mobile phones to record videos and what activity they were threatening to record, the jail superintendent said it would be investigated. The Sangrur police have registered an FIR and an investigation is being carried out, he added. Sections 221, 223, and 224 of the BNS have been slapped.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On