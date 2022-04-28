Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab inter-district U23 cricket: Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
chandigarh news

Punjab inter-district U23 cricket: Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock

Nehal Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra
Nehal Wadhera posted a record-smashing 578 runs at the Punjab inter-district U23 cricket tournament in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played in Ludhiana, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday.

Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.

The 21-year-old’s knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.

A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side.

