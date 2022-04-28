Punjab inter-district U23 cricket: Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played in Ludhiana, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday.
Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.
The 21-year-old’s knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.
A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side.
-
Congress holds hunger strike to protest Ambala MC’s alleged corruption
At least 40 Congress leaders and party workers on Wednesday observed an eight-hour hunger strike to mark their protest against the municipal corporation's alleged misconduct. A sit-in was organised outside the MC office at Jagadhri Gate and was attended by several local workers. Protesting party leaders alleged corruption in several departments, primarily in issuing no-dues certificates and no-objection certificates. Leading the agitation, state treasurer Rohit Jain said corruption within the civic body continues unabated.
-
Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade
In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh's state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country. The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period.
-
Ludhiana | Separate cases: 3 held with 1.3kg opium, heroin
Three people were arrested with 1.3kg opium and heroin in separate cases in Jagraon on Wednesday. In the first case, Pankaj of Moga, was arrested with 1kg opium. Inspector Dalbir Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Jagraon, said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped Pankaj, who was on his way to deliver a consignment in his Toyota Fortuner, for checking. Later, we raided his house and found 250g opium and ₹32,000 drug money.”
-
Chandigarh MC issues 63 notices, 2 challans for water wastage
The municipal corporation on Wednesday issued a total of 63 notices and 2 challans to residents for wasting water. The civic body can issue a fine of up to ₹5,000 to violators for wasting water, while repeated offences may lead to termination of water supply. Fines can be imposed in case of non-compliance. Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water.
-
