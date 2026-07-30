Punjab: Interstate arms trafficker held with five illegal pistols

The Fazilka police on Wednesday arrested an interstate arms supplier and recovered five illegal pistols along with six magazines from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Barela has been taken into custody for further interrogation. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Priyas Barela, a resident of Manglapuri in Delhi’s Palam Colony, was arrested by a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) staff, Fazilka, during a special operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The police intercepted him near Fazilka Chowk on the Fazilka-Abohar Road while he was allegedly transporting the illegal consignment.

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Sharing details, Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said the recovered cache included an Austrian-made Glock Generation-4 (9×19 mm) pistol, two countrymade .30-bore pistols, one Tokarev (7.62×25 mm) pistol, one Star .30-bore pistol, besides six magazines.

The SSP said preliminary investigation suggests that the weapons were intended to be supplied to criminal elements operating in the region. Police have launched an investigation to identify the intended recipients and uncover the larger network involved in the alleged interstate arms supply chain.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Barela has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

During preliminary questioning, investigators found that the accused had earlier been booked in a similar case involving illegal firearms. According to police officials, the Delhi Police special cell had registered a case under the Arms Act against him on April 16, 2024, indicating his alleged involvement in interstate arms trafficking.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSP said investigators are working to trace the source of the recovered weapons and identify other members of the alleged network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP said investigators are working to trace the source of the recovered weapons and identify other members of the alleged network. {{/usCountry}}

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