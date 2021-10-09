Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab invites industrialists to investors summit on Oct 26, 27
chandigarh news

Punjab invites industrialists to investors summit on Oct 26, 27

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, principal secretary, industries, commerce and investment promotion, Tejveer Singh held an interaction with industrialists
The summit will be held virtually with pan-India industry leaders on October 26 and 27, and will have a special state session in Ludhiana on October 27.
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, principal secretary, industries, commerce and investment promotion, Tejveer Singh on Friday held an interaction with industrialists.

The summit will be held virtually with pan-India industry leaders on October 26 and 27, and will have a special state session in Ludhiana on October 27.

Addressing a session of the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) in Chandigarh, the principal secretary underlined the need to ensure sustainable industrial growth, which he said is key to achieving overall development.

Extending an invite to the industrialists, he said the summit will offer a peek into Punjab’s robust ecosystem and the wide-ranging opportunities on offer for creating and nurturing businesses.

“Punjab’s prosperity contributes significantly to our national growth,” he said, while exhorting industry bigwigs to tap the state’s immense growth potential.

Chief executive officer, Invest Punjab, Rajat Agarwal said between March 16, 2017, and September 30, 2021, the state has received proposed investments of more than 99,000 crore, and 51% of these projects have been commissioned.

RELATED STORIES

He also informed the industrialists about various initiatives of the state government, including power subsidy to businesses, deemed approvals and central inspection system to make the business environment conducive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dengue scare: 43 buildings inspected in Ludhiana, two challans issued

Amritsar-based drug peddler nabbed with 100gm heroin in Ludhiana

Greenfield alignment project: Mohali admn enhances relief, NHAI to take final call

Illegal mining in Moga: SSP recommends DSP’s suspension
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP