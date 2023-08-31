Punjab invokes ESMA as revenue staff threaten indefinite strike from Sept 1

In response to the state revenue officials’ call for an indefinite pen-down strike from Friday, the Punjab government on Wednesday invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) of 1947, barring all government officials and employees from leaving their place of posting till October 31 or till further orders.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had fired a warning at the revenue officials planning the strike earlier in the day. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 2,000 employees, under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association, have called for an indefinite pen-down strike from September 1, over a corruption case registered against a ‘patwari’ and a ‘kanungo’ (both revenue officials) in Sangrur district a week ago. The DC Office Employees’ Association will observe a pen-down strike from September 11-13 to press for their various demands.

In an order issued on Friday evening, special chief secretary, revenue, KAP Sinha stated, “Any violation of the order shall attract strict penal provisions under the ESMA.

According to a top government official, penal provisions could lead to dismissal from the service and imprisonment for up to three years.

The orders were issued after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s directions for stern action against the revenue officers who threatened to go on protest over non-fulfillment of pending demands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Inconvenience caused to people on account of the whims and fancies of the revenue officers will not be tolerated at any cost,” the CM asserted.

The orders by Sinha further stated that due floods, immediate disbursement of relief material is needed for the affected population. “The services of revenue officials, including patwaris, kanungos, circle revenue officers, and officials at deputy commissioner’s offices are required for maintenance of essential supplies and relief material, disbursement of crop compensation to farmers etc,” the orders stated.

Zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt, their sympathisers: Mann

Earlier in the day, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had fired a warning at the government officials planning the strike.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mann said, “As per information, patwaris, kanungos in favour of one of their colleagues involved in a bribery case and DC (deputy commissioners’) office employees for their personal demands are going to go on a pen-down strike.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want to tell you that they are free to go ahead with a pen-down strike but the state government will later decide whether to give them their pens back or not … we have many educated unemployed people who are ready to hold your pens. The people of Punjab will not be allowed to suffer.”

Later, in a statement, Mann asked them not to proceed with their proposed strike for their vested interests or in support of those facing corruption charges. Mann said the state government is firmly committed to wipe out corruption. It has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and neither any corrupt element nor their sympathisers will be spared in the drive to make the system transparent, clean and effective in the larger public interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sinha had also held talks with different associations of revenue staff to persuade them not to move on strike but the officials, particularly, the patwari and kanungo union, has decided to go ahead with their protest plan.

Will go ahead with plan: Union leaders

“We won’t bow down before these threats by the chief minister. The kind of language the CM is using for us is deplorable. He has promised to look into our demands of increasing our wages and filing the vacancies,” said Harbir Singh Dhindsa, state president of the union.

In the past one year, the revenue staff have moved on strike on three occasions, seeking redressal of their demands.