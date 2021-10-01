Punjab is in safe hands: Randhawa on Pak threat

Warning against an “alarmist narrative” being created about peace and security in Punjab, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday said that it will lead to unnecessary fear among citizens.

“Rest assured, Punjab is in safe hands,” said Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, after conducting surprise checking at the state police headquarters in Chandigarh.

Though Randhawa named no one in particular, recently senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, have raised concerns about the border state’s security.

The deputy CM said that while it is a fact that Pakistan and its intelligence agencies are always trying to create trouble in India and Punjab being a border state is at a greater risk, “Punjabis are prepared to thwart any challenge with all their courage and might”.

“There is nothing new about this threat... What has changed within less than two weeks?” said Randhawa, while questioning the timing of concerns being raised after a regime change in the state. Targeting the critics, the deputy CM also questioned as to whom they were they trying to help by adopting an alarmist approach.

“Let me assure all those who are concerned about peace in Punjab, whether fake or genuine, that no sacrifice will be deemed too big to safeguard the peace and amity in the state and unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Surprise checking at police headquarters

Earlier, accompanied by acting director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and ADGP (law and order) Gaurav Yadav, Randhawa reached the police headquarters at 9am and visited various branches to check the presence of employees.

Randhawa also visited offices of a senior officers, some of whom were found to be absent. He said he conducted the surprise check on the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has asked employees in government offices to report on duty on time to ensure people face no hassles in getting their work done.