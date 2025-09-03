Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Punjab: Kartarpur Corridor complex closed for pilgrims due to restoration work

ByPress Trust of India, Lahore
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 07:28 am IST

The Kartarpur Corridor complex, which was recently submerged in floodwater, remains closed for pilgrims due to ongoing restoration work at the revered Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Punjab province, official media reported on Tuesday.

The unprecedented floods had brought 10 to 12 feet of water into the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex. (HT)
“Pakistan army and the civil administration continue restoration work at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur after it was flooded last week,” the state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

It also uploaded a video of the ongoing restoration work at the complex.

Last week, the Punjab government claimed that floodwater from the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib had been removed, and it would be open for pilgrims early this week. The claim came after Army chief Asim Munir visited Darbar Sahib and asked authorities to restore it.

“On the direction of chief minister Maryam Nawaz, the historic Kartarpur Sahib was restored on Friday. It will be reopened for Sikh yatris (pilgrims) within three to four days,” Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed in a statement on Friday.

The floodwater had inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, leaving some 150 local Sikh yatrees and officials trapped. They were later rescued by a helicopter and boats.

The unprecedented floods had brought 10 to 12 feet of water into the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex.

