Punjab: Kejriwal vows ‘unprecedented development’ works in Gidderbaba if AAP nominee elected

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the candidate for the Gidderbaha bypoll will roll out unprecedented development works in the assembly segment in the next 2.5 years of the party’s government in Punjab. (From left) AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Gidderbaha, Muktsar, Punjab, on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Addressing his first election rally in favour of Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon in Gidderbaha, which will go for polling after four days, Kejriwal said: “It is dhai saal ( 2.5 years of the AAP government) versus 28 saal (years) when the constituency was represented by Akalil leaders four times and the Congress legislator in the next three elections.”

Claiming that the segment lacked development, Kejriwal stressed the party leadership is committed to expediting civic amenities.

The former Delhi chief minister said the AAP government fulfilled its pre-election promises of free electricity, better healthcare facilities and an improved education system.

Kejriwal asserted that Gidderbaha lagged in the race for development as the area elected a leader of the opposition party in assembly elections held in 2022.

“In the last state elections, AAP won 92 seats in the assembly and work to improve infrastructure started. Gidderbaha MLA (Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress), who later got elected as Ludhiana MP) can fight with the CM and his ministers but cannot get your work done,” Kejriwal said at a rally at Gidderbaha’s Satta Bazar area.

AAP top boss and the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann avoided referring to Congress candidate Amrita Warring, wife of the state Congress president Warring.

The two also did not make any statement on a political heavyweight in the electoral fray from Gidderbaha, Manpreet Singh Badal, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Manpreet won the Gidderbaha seat on four consecutive occasions. Kejriwal said that Delhi and Punjab are the only states in the country where subscribers get free electricity. “There is no dearth of financial resources and our party is committed to investing the state exchequer to roll out development works. Our party’s government has given 48,000 government jobs in the last two-and-a-half years,” he added. In a scathing attack on his political bête noire Warring, CM Mann urged the electorate to elect the AAP candidate as a befitting reply to the opponents who did nothing for the area.

At another public meeting in Barnala, Kejriwal campaigned for party nominee Harinder Singh Dhaliwal.

“Barnala is the capital of the Aam Aadmi Party. In all the elections since the formation of the party, the people of Barnala have elected AAP. With your blessings, Bhagwant Mann reached Parliament twice.

“In both the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, you elected the AAP candidate. This time, please elect our candidate Harinder Dhaliwal and he will always be available for you whenever needed,” he said.

“When your Member of Parliament, your MLA, and the state government all belong to the same party, Barnala’s development will accelerate,” Kejriwal added.

He said the state government has approved projects worth ₹87 crore for drinking water and sewage.

“There will be no shortage. A sum of ₹25 crore has been allocated for repairing all damaged roads, and the beautification of major squares in the city is also in progress. Preparations are underway to make Barnala Ring Road a four-lane. The work will begin soon,” said Kejriwal The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Gurmeet Sigh Hayer, who was an AAP MLA from here, was elected from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Hayer had won the Barnala seat in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

Over 1200 job letters given

Chandigarh: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday distributed job letters to 1,205 new constables of the Punjab police.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said that the state government has provided more than 48,000 jobs to youth in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Exhorting the youth to discharge their duty efficiently, Kejriwal said that it is a matter of pride for all of them that they are becoming part of the most disciplined and decorated Punjab police. “Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took office in Punjab, our mission has been to bring stability to the state, keeping our youth away from drugs, and opening up better employment opportunities for them adding that they are fully committed towards our goals,” he said.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the youth to work wholeheartedly to realise the aspirations of the martyrs of the country.

The CM expressed hope that the recruits will use their post to help and serve the needy and underprivileged sections of society. “The newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it. To enhance the efficiency of the Punjab police the state government has decided to create 10,000 new posts,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)