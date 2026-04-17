Punjab launches AI war on crime with IIT Ropar

Intensifying its fight against organised crime and drugs forward, the Punjab government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered crime prevention system.

Under this tie-up, IIT Ropar will employ AI tools to develop an advanced software, equipped with data analysis, voice recognition and dashboard-based monitoring, for real-time tracking of criminal networks and intelligence-led policing.

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Under this tie-up, IIT Ropar will employ AI tools to develop an advanced software, equipped with data analysis, voice recognition and dashboard-based monitoring, for real-time tracking of criminal networks and intelligence-led policing.

The initiative will help compile structured and unstructured data for a comprehensive database of criminals. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime record, which will be digitised and unified into a single system.

This crime data will be converted into actionable intelligence, predictive models and analytical dashboards — enabling faster processing and meaningful insights.

“Data plays a crucial role in modern policing. While structured data in organised formats is easy to analyse, a large portion of police records exists in unstructured forms like scanned documents and handwritten reports. Integrating these remains a challenge, often slowing investigations,” said the project head, while adding that this project will bridge that gap by converting unstructured records and combining them with existing datasets into a unified system.

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{{^usCountry}} The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU), stationed at AIMS Mohali, will coordinate among stakeholders to support the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative against substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU), stationed at AIMS Mohali, will coordinate among stakeholders to support the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative against substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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