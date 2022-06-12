Punjab liquor vendors boycott new excise policy

In protest against the hike in fee for availing liquor contracts among other things, a major section of vendors from across Punjab on Saturday announced to boycott the new excise policy and said that they will not participate in the tender process for allotment of liquor vends.

Vendors from Ludhiana, Muktsar, Kotkapura, Jalandhar and other districts in the state conducted a meeting over the new excise policy, announced by the Punjab government for the current financial year on Wednesday, near Jalandhar bypass.

Stating that the AAP government is trying to replicate Delhi’s ‘failed’ excise policy in Punjab, the vendors stated that over 10 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with the sector in Punjab and the government’s decision will increase unemployment in the state. Further, the decision to reduce the prices of liquor will also push the youth towards alcohol abuse.

“The government is also demanding ₹ 5.10 crore security from the contractors, which is an additional burden. We have decided to boycott the new policy and will not participate in the tendering process,” said KD Khosla, one of the contractors leading the meeting.

Pinder Brar, another contractor, stated that under the existing policy, there are around 7-8 vends in one group which is allotted by the government and the fee for availing that group was around ₹ 7-8 crore. Now the number of vends in one group has been increased to 35-40 and the fee has been increased to over ₹ 35 crore. The small contractors with limited funds are being pushed out of the race.

“The government wants to benefit the big players through this policy and this will increase unemployment in the state,” said Brar, adding that no liquor vendor from the state was invited by the government before finalising the new policy.

The government used to allot the liquor vends through the draw system, but under the new policy, the vends will be allotted through tendering process. This will further increase the cost of availing liquor vends due to competition, they said, adding that they are also contemplating to move Punjab and Haryana high court over the issue.

New excise policy will encourage liquor mafia: contractors

When asked about the government’s claim of ending liquor mafia in the state, the contractors stated that the new policy will further encourage the liquor mafia. They stated that there used to be over 750 groups of liquor vends in the state, but the number has now been reduced to 177 under the new policy. This will help the contractors to establish monopoly and will further encourage mafia in the state.