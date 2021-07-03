Punjab logs 10 deaths, 200 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Ten more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as 200 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 5,96,094, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 16,086 people in the state. The fresh deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda and Ferozepur.

Faridkot and Jalandhar reported 19 infections each, followed by 16 in Amritsar. The state currently has 2,752 active cases with the positivity rate of 0.42%. With 390 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,77,256, it said.

There are 102 critical patients who are on ventilator while 1,478 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,09,95,612 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.