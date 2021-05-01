Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 114 deaths, 6,132 new Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 114 deaths, 6,132 new Covid cases

Punjab on Friday recorded 114 deaths, taking the toll from the pandemic to 9,022, while 6,132 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,70,973, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Punjab logs 114 deaths, 6,132 new Covid cases

Punjab on Friday recorded 114 deaths, taking the toll from the pandemic to 9,022, while 6,132 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,70,973, according to a medical bulletin. This is for the fourth day in a row that the state has reported over 100 deaths.

The number of active cases rose from 54,954 on Thursday to 55,798.

Twenty new deaths linked to the virus were witnessed in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar and 12 in Patiala.

Mohali recorded a maximum of 857 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by 792 in Ludhiana, 696 in Bathinda and 544 in Jalandhar.

A total of 5,106 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 3,06,153, according to the bulletin.

There are 99 critical Covid-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 669 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 72,21,431 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

Punjab on Friday recorded 114 deaths, taking the toll from the pandemic to 9,022, while 6,132 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,70,973, according to a medical bulletin. This is for the fourth day in a row that the state has reported over 100 deaths.

The number of active cases rose from 54,954 on Thursday to 55,798.

Twenty new deaths linked to the virus were witnessed in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar and 12 in Patiala.

Mohali recorded a maximum of 857 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by 792 in Ludhiana, 696 in Bathinda and 544 in Jalandhar.

A total of 5,106 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 3,06,153, according to the bulletin.

There are 99 critical Covid-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 669 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 72,21,431 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP