Punjab logs 114 deaths, 6,132 new Covid cases

Punjab on Friday recorded 114 deaths, taking the toll from the pandemic to 9,022, while 6,132 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,70,973, according to a medical bulletin. This is for the fourth day in a row that the state has reported over 100 deaths.

The number of active cases rose from 54,954 on Thursday to 55,798.

Twenty new deaths linked to the virus were witnessed in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar and 12 in Patiala.

Mohali recorded a maximum of 857 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by 792 in Ludhiana, 696 in Bathinda and 544 in Jalandhar.

A total of 5,106 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 3,06,153, according to the bulletin.

There are 99 critical Covid-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 669 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 72,21,431 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

Punjab on Friday recorded 114 deaths, taking the toll from the pandemic to 9,022, while 6,132 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,70,973, according to a medical bulletin. This is for the fourth day in a row that the state has reported over 100 deaths. The number of active cases rose from 54,954 on Thursday to 55,798. Twenty new deaths linked to the virus were witnessed in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar and 12 in Patiala. Mohali recorded a maximum of 857 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by 792 in Ludhiana, 696 in Bathinda and 544 in Jalandhar. A total of 5,106 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 3,06,153, according to the bulletin. There are 99 critical Covid-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 669 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 72,21,431 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the state, it said.