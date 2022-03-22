Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 12 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Monday reported 12 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 7,58,942, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state has reached 17,738. The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.12%, the bulletin said.

Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar registered two cases each.

With 50 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,029.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 175, the bulletin said.

A total of 27,842 people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Monday.

