Punjab logs 16 deaths, 218 fresh Covid cases

Sixteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 218 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 5,95,351, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Sixteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 218 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 5,95,351, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 16,033 people have died from the infection in the state. Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda and Ferozepur. Ludhiana reported 24 infections, followed by 22 in Mohali and 19 in Jalandhar.

The state currently has 3,347 active cases, the bulletin said, adding that the state’s positivity rate stood at 0.52%. With 485 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,75,971, it said.

There are 106 critical patients who are on ventilator and 1,509 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,08,47,309 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

