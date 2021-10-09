Punjab logs 18 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Punjab on Friday, while 18 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 6,01,821, according to a medical bulletin.

With two deaths reported from Amritsar and one from Tarn Taran, the toll reached 16,529, the bulletin said. Among new cases, Pathankot reported four, followed by three in Gurdaspur and two each in Ludhiana, Mohali and Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases stands at 236 in Punjab.

Thirty-six more people recovered from the infection, taking the number recoveries to 5,85,056, according to the bulletin.