Punjab logs 19 fresh Covid cases, no death

Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Saturday reported 19 fresh cases of Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,913, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,737. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.18%, the bulletin said.

Among districts, Kapurthala topped the list with five Covid cases followed by Hoshiarpur three, and two each in Faridkot, Jalandhar and Patiala.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 227.

With 31 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,949, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,713 people were vaccinated in the state on Saturday.

