Punjab logs 20 fresh Covid cases

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, five were reported from Jalandhar, four from Amritsar and three from Faridkot
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab stands at 229.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Punjab on Sunday recorded 20 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,02,209, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,551, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jalandhar, four from Amritsar and three from Faridkot.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab stands at 229, the bulletin said.

Twenty-two more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,85,429, it said.

