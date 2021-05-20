Punjab logs 208 Covid deaths, 6,407 fresh cases

Punjab on Wednesday registered 208 more fatalities due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the state to 12,525, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection count climbed to 5,17,954 with 6,407 new cases. The number of daily cases was lower than the 7,143 fresh cases that were registered on Tuesday.

The state’s single-day recoveries, which were registered at 7,872, again surpassed the single-day infections of 6,407.

The number of active cases dropped from 72,277 on Tuesday to 70,499, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 23 from Bathinda, 18 from Sangrur, 16 from Patiala and 15 each from Mohali and Muktsar, among fatalities witnessed in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported the maximum of 731 cases, followed by 661 in Jalandhar, 658 in Bathinda, 603 in Mohali and 530 in Fazilka, among other fresh cases.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 8.71%, the bulletin stated.

With 7,872 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,34,930, as per the bulletin.

There are 405 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,130 other critical patients and 7,939 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 84,10,481 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.