Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum nine were registered in Bathinda and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot
With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,586.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Monday reported 24 fresh cases taking the infection count to 6,03,002, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,586, it said. The state’s positivity stood at 0.18%.

Among the fresh cases, maximum nine were registered in Bathinda and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot.

The number of active cases in the state reached 262, the bulletin said.

With 37 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586154, it said.

