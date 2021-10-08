Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, eight were reported from Pathankot, three from Hoshiarpur and two each from Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran
There are 259 active Covid cases in Punjab.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Punjab on Thursday reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,01,805, according to a medical bulletin.

No fresh fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 16,526.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Pathankot, three from Hoshiarpur and two each from Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated.

There are 259 active Covid cases in Punjab, it said.

Twenty-eight more patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,020, it added.

