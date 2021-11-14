Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, eight were reported in Jalandhar, five in Amritsar and three each in Faridkot and Mohali
With one Covid-related fatality reported in Fatidkot district, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,572.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Sunday reported 25 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 602,795, according to a medical bulletin.

The state registered the positivity rate of 0.09% and 323 active cases.

With one Covid-related fatality reported in Fatidkot district, the death toll reached 16,572, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, eight were reported in Jalandhar, five in Amritsar and three each in Faridkot and Mohali.

With 11 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585,900 the bulletin said.

As many as 22,362 tests were done and 17,620 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

