Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, eight were reported in Jalandhar, five in Amritsar and three each in Faridkot and Mohali
With one Covid-related fatality reported in Fatidkot district, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,572.
With one Covid-related fatality reported in Fatidkot district, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,572.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Sunday reported 25 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 602,795, according to a medical bulletin.

The state registered the positivity rate of 0.09% and 323 active cases.

With one Covid-related fatality reported in Fatidkot district, the death toll reached 16,572, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, eight were reported in Jalandhar, five in Amritsar and three each in Faridkot and Mohali.

With 11 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585,900 the bulletin said.

As many as 22,362 tests were done and 17,620 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out